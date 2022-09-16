IND vs AUS 2022: “Hard pitches with true bounce” - Wasim Jaffer’s suggestion for Team India’s upcoming home T20I series

Former batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that the BCCI must prepare “hard pitches with true bounce” for Team India’s upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. According to Jaffer, such surfaces would help India prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in a better manner.

The Men in Blue had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE. After winning their group games, they lost their Super 4 matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be knocked out of the tournament.

Team India’s next assignment will be a T20I series against Australia and home followed by another against the Proteas. Sharing his thoughts on India’s upcoming challenges, Waffer opined on his official Twitter handle:

“I'm hoping the pitches for the home T20 series vs Aus and SA are hard pitches with true bounce (weather conditions permitting of course). Hard bouncy pitches would serve as better preparation ahead of the WC in Aus. #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup.”

The India vs Australia series will be played from September 20 to 25. The hosts will then face South Africa in three T20Is from September 28 to October 4. Team India will subsequently take on the Proteas in three ODIs, but the T20 World Cup players are unlikely to feature in this contest.

“You cannot go and practice in Australia” - Aakash Chopra on Team India’s home T20Is

Another former India opener, Aakash Chopra, reckons that Team India will benefit from the upcoming T20I home series against Australia and South Africa. Agreeing that the conditions Down Under will be slightly different during the T20 World Cup, he said on his YouTube channel:

"What you are saying is correct, the conditions are going to be different. But you cannot go and practice in Australia. You have to play somewhere. Dubai, I thought, was a phenomenal practice because the pitches were extremely similar to the ones that you actually get in Australia - less spin, more bounce and help for the pacers."

Chopra added that seamer-friendly surfaces can be prepared in India as well for the upcoming games. He explained:

"In India also it is in our hands. We can ask the curators to prepare a slightly fair pitch, they should be made in T20s in any case, a good pitch with a bit of bounce, not too much help for the fast bowlers or the spinners. There should be some bounce if you bend your back."

The first T20I of the three-match series against Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 20.

