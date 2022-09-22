IND vs AUS 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs Australia 2nd T20I

The second game of the India vs Australia T20I series will take place tomorrow evening (September 23) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Australia have gained a 1-0 lead in the series with a four-wicket win in Mohali on September 20.

The Aussies will look forward to securing a series win by emerging victorious in Nagpur tomorrow. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to bounce back after a close defeat in the first T20I.

Ahead of the second match of this India vs Australia T20I series, here's a look at the head-to-head stats of the two nations.

IND vs AUS 2022: India vs Australia head-to-head record

Despite losing the first T20I of the series, India continue to lead the head-to-head record against Australia by 13-10. Even if the Aussies win the remaining two matches of this series, India will still be ahead in the head-to-head record.

Last 5 India vs Australia T20I match results

Australia lead the head-to-head record in the last five matches against India by 3-2. Here's a brief summary of their last five T20I encounters:

AUS (211/6) beat IND (208/6) by 4 wickets, Sep 20, 2022 AUS (186/5) beat IND (174/7) by 12 runs, Dec 8, 2020 IND (195/4) beat AUS (194/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2020 IND (161/7) beat AUS (150/7) by 11 runs, Dec 4, 2020 AUS (194/3) beat IND (190/4) by 7 wickets, Feb 27, 2019

Last 5 T20I match results of India at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

India have a 2-2 win-loss record in T20Is at the VCA Stadium. They lost their first two matches on this ground but won the next two.

IND (174/5) beat BAN (144) by 30 runs, Nov 10, 2019 IND (144/8) beat ENG (139/6) by 5 runs, Jan 29, 2017 NZ (126/7) beat IND (79) by 47 runs, Mar 15, 2016 SL (215/5) beat IND (186/9) by 29 runs, Dec 9, 2009

Last 5 T20I match results of Australia at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Australia have never played a T20I match at the VCA Stadium before. It will be interesting to see how they perform in their first T20I appearance on this ground.

