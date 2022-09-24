IND vs AUS 2022: “Seedha Hyderabad hi chalte hai” - Axar Patel narrates funny story from Team India’s eventful journey to stadium for Nagpur T20I

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel revealed that their drive to the stadium for the 2nd T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday (September 23) was quite an interesting one. He joked that there was so much traffic, he felt it would be better to head straight to Hyderabad for the 3rd T20I.

India beat Australia by six wickets in the Nagpur T20I to square the three-match series 1-1. The match was reduced to eight overs per side due to a wet outfield. At one point, it seemed the game would be abandoned. However, the ground staff did commendably well to ensure the crowd witnessed a cricket match.

Even before the game began, Team India had quite an adventurous journey as they headed to the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium for the must-win encounter. Sharing details in his typical light-hearted tone, Axar told Chahal TV:

“The kind of traffic there was ahead and behind our team bus, I didn’t think we would reach the stadium on time. I even saw the Nagpur-Hyderabad board on the way and thought, seedha Hyderabad hi chalte hai hum (let’s go directly to Hyderabad). We had a lot of fun in the bus. Eventually, we took a turn from the wrong side, so we managed to reach on time.”

Bowling first after winning the toss, India conceded 90 runs in their eight overs. However, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls to ensure a series-leveling victory for the hosts.

“Very important to be brave” - Axar Patel on the challenge of bowling in a shortened match

For the second game in a row, Axar was the standout bowler for India with figures of 2 for 13 from two overs. He bowled the second and fourth overs of the innings and got the big scalps of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. Admitting that bowling in a shortened game is a big challenge, Axar asserted:

“In the dressing room, we wait for the game to start. At the same time, we are switched on as well, knowing there could be a game with the number of overs reduced. In a shortened match, the batter tries to attack you every ball. I think it is very important to be brave in such a situation. Your good balls could go for runs, but you should not deviate from your plan.”

The left-arm spinner had claimed 3 for 17 in four overs in the opening T20I in Mohali. However, his effort was in vain as Australia chased 209 with four wickets in hand.

