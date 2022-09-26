IND vs AUS 2022: “India need to avoid bowling Bhuvi at the death” - Wasim Jaffer admits fast bowling a concern for Men in Blue

Wasim Jaffer has admitted that despite India’s T20I series win over Australia, their fast bowling, especially in the death overs, remains a concern.

The Men in Blue got the better of the Aussies by six wickets in the deciding T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). However, like in the first two games, the pace bowlers leaked a lot of runs in the end overs. Australia were 123 for 6 after 15 overs, but added 63 runs in the last five overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Dissecting Team India’s bowling performance in the T20I series, Jaffer said that the team management will have to rework their death-overs strategy. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“Fast bowling in the death is something India needs to look at. Even (Jasprit) Bumrah went for runs; he’s our go-to man. India need to avoid bowling Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) at the death. He has not had the best of the days in the recent past.”

Urging the think tank to give a chance to young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the T20I series against South Africa, Jaffer commented:

“I think they need to look at Arshdeep. He somebody who’s bowled really well at the death. If he can come in and probably sort something out… Harshal Patel is still good enough, but a couple of overs from him at the death is far too many.”

Bumrah went for 50 in his four overs on Sunday, while Bhuvneshwar conceded 39 in three. Harshal bowled only two overs, giving away 18 runs.

“Chahal looked a lot better with revolutions on the ball” - Wasim Jaffer

Apart from the fast bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too has been struggling for rhythm in recent matches. However, he looked a lot more penetrative in the 3rd T20I. Analyzing his bowling performance in Hyderabad, Jaffer stated:

“The way Yuzvendra Chahal bowled today (Sunday), he looked a lot better with lot of revolutions on the ball. Sometimes, you see him just sliding it down, and he doesn’t look that threatening.”

Comparing Chahal to other leg-spinners, the former cricketer opined that he needs to work on his variations. Jaffer concluded:

“The leg-spinners around the world who have done well, they have a lot of variations. The likes of Rashid (Khan) and (Wanindu) Hasaranga slip in that googly quite often. We don’t see that with Chahal, even though he got Steven Smith stumped with a googly.”

Chahal registered figures of 1 for 22 from his four overs in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

