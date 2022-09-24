IND vs AUS 2022: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, T20I stats and last match history

T20I cricket will return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the first time since 2019 when the venue will play host to the final game of the India vs Australia series tomorrow evening.

Australia started the series with a thrilling win in the first T20I at the PCA Stadium. India bounced back in Nagpur to level the series at 1-1. The Men in Blue will start as the favorites to win tomorrow with momentum on their side.

Also, India have never lost a T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Before the third game of the series gets underway, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 94* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs. West Indies, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Highest team score: 209/4 - India vs. West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 122 - Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 209/4 - India vs. West Indies, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 131

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last match

In the last T20I in Hyderabad, India beat West Indies by six wickets. The visitors set a massive target of 209 runs, riding on a half-century from Shimron Hetmyer. In reply, a special knock from skipper Virat Kohli helped India win the game.

Kohli scored 94 runs off just 50 balls in that match, smashing six fours and six sixes. KL Rahul hit a fifty for the Men in Blue as well.

A whopping 27 sixes were hit in the last T20I game at this stadium. Nine wickets fell across the two innings, with spinners bagging six of them.

