IND vs AUS 2022: “We want to see him bat a minimum of 10 overs” - Sunil Gavaskar seeks greater consistency from Rohit Sharma

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is a bit worried about Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma’s lack of consistency with the bat. According to the 73-year-old, the right-handed batter needs to spend at least 10 overs at the crease.

Rohit was dismissed for 11 off 9 balls on Tuesday (September 20) in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Mohali. India did well to post 208 for 6 after being sent into bat. However, Australia were terrific in the chase and registered a four-wicket win.

While analyzing Rohit’s recent performances, Gavaskar expressed dissatisfaction over his lack of big scores. He told India Today:

“The only worry at the moment (in the batting) is Rohit Sharma. He got a half-century in the Asia Cup, but has not been consistent. We want to see him bat a minimum of 10 overs because, if he does that, you are pretty certain he’s going to be scoring 60-70 or even more. That will mean that India will get consistently close to 200.”

Suresh 🎰 @suresh_saini18



11

5

8

11

12

8



#RohitSharma𓃵 Rohit Sharma vs Australia in T20Is in India:111112 Rohit Sharma vs Australia in T20Is in India: 11 5 8 1112 8#RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/vyB7eka9eG

Rohit has struggled for consistency ever since taking over as Team India's full-time captain. The 35-year-old has registered only two half-centuries in his last nine T20I knocks.

“He is trying to do a little more and getting out” - Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma

As per Team India’s newly-adopted philosophy of going all out with the bat, Rohit has been trying to score too quickly at the top. This has led to his downfall a number of times in recent matches. As per Gavaskar, the Indian captain does not need to resort to such tactics. He explained:

“With the range of shots that he has, he doesn’t really need to do what he is looking to do over here, that is step down the pitch even before the bowler has released the ball. The way he has played T20 cricket before that, his strike rate has been phenomenal.

"In the last few matches, he is trying to do a little more and, in the process, getting out," Gavaskar added.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Rishabh Pant (vs SA, 2022)

Rohit Sharma (vs AUS, 2022)



The two Indian captains who failed to defend a 200+ target in T20Is



#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket Rishabh Pant (vs SA, 2022)Rohit Sharma (vs AUS, 2022)The two Indian captains who failed to defend a 200+ target in T20Is ❌ Rishabh Pant (vs SA, 2022)❌ Rohit Sharma (vs AUS, 2022)The two Indian captains who failed to defend a 200+ target in T20Is 😳#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket https://t.co/7u2fNs9bom

The Indian captain smashed a six and a four in his nine-ball innings on Tuesday. He fell to Josh Hazlewood, trying to hit another boundary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far