IND vs AUS 2022: “Will be a bit surprised if Virat Kohli opens” - Ashish Nehra on India’s opening combination for T20Is against Australia

Ashish Nehra has stated that he will be slightly surprised if Virat Kohli walks out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

With Rohit being rested for the India’s last Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Afghanistan, Kohli opened the batting with KL Rahul. The former smashed an unbeaten 122, his first three-figure score since November 2019.

In the wake of his exploits against Afghanistan, some cricket pundits reckon that Kohli must continue opening in T20Is, in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia. Asked if he sees the star batter opening against the Aussies in the upcoming series, Nehra told Cricbuzz:

“I will be a bit surprised if Virat Kohli opens. On a personal note, I have always believed that, in T20s, opening is the best place for Kohli. But now, the situation is such, it is not going to be easy for any coach, captain or selector because KL Rahul is there. I think we will see Rohit and Rahul opening in this series.”

The 43-year-old added that Team India have to answer plenty of questions in the batting department ahead of the T20 World Cup. Nehra elaborated:

"Overall improvement is needed. We chased 148 with a lot of difficulty against Pakistan (in the Asia Cup). There are a lot of discussions around India’s batting order. Should Kohli open or bat at 3? Will Dinesh Karthik play or Rishabh Pant? Hopefully, you get more or less a clear picture in the six games ahead of the World Cup.”

After taking on Australia in three T20Is, Team India will then face South Africa in as many games at home.

“I would say 2-1 to India” - Ashish Nehra predicts scoreline for IND vs AUS series

Asked to make his prediction on the India vs Australia T20I series, Nehra picked the Men in Blue to end up on the winning side. The former left-arm seamer said:

“I am not a big fan of predictions. As long as it is a tight series, it will be good for the World Cup for both the teams. I would say 2-1 to India.”

The India-Australia T20I series will begin with the first game in Mohali on September 20. The other two matches will be played in Nagpur (September 23) and Hyderabad (September 25).

The subsequent India-South Africa series will be held from September 28 to October 4.

