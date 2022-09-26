IND vs AUS 2022: “Do anything, give me any medicine or injection, but get me ready” - Suryakumar Yadav opens us on battling illness ahead of 3rd T20I

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he was suffering from stomach ache and fever ahead of the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). However, since the match was the decider, he urged the medical staff to “do anything” and get him ready for the game.

The middle-order batter went on to play a fantastic knock in the final T20I of the series. He smashed 69 off 36 with the aid of five fours and as many sixes as Team India chased down 187 in 19.5 overs with six wickets in hand.

The 32-year-old was named Player of the Match for his fantastic innings. In a chat with Player of the Series Axar Patel on bcci.tv, Suryakumar opened up on how he managed to play the game despite not being in great shape ahead of it. He said:

“Because of weather change and traveling, I was having some stomach ache and then I got a fever as well. At the same time, I knew that this was the decider. So I told the doctor and physio, if this is the World Cup final, how would I react? I cannot stay sick like this. Do anything, give me any medicine or injection, but get me ready for the game.

"After reaching the ground and wearing the jersey, there is a different emotion,” the in-form batter added.

Suryakumar and Virat Kohli (63 off 48) added 104 for the third wicket during India’s chase on Sunday. Their partnership put the Men in Blue in command after openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) perished cheaply.

“If things are going well, I try to finish the game in that phase” - Suryakumar Yadav

Even since making his international debut in March last year, Suryakumar has been a pivotal part of the Indian batting outfit in the T20I format. Asked about the reason behind his amazing success, the Mumbai batter replied:

“I practice in the nets the way I bat in a match. I always believe in expressing myself. If my success rate doing that is more than 75 percent, then why not? If things are going well for me, I try to finish the game in that phase itself.”

In 31 T20I matches, SKY has smashed 926 runs at an average of 37.04 and an exceptional strike rate of 174.71.

