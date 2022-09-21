IND vs AUS 2022: “The 19th over, that’s a real concern” - Sunil Gavaskar on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s woes in death overs

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has admitted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inability to stem the flow of runs at the death is a cause for concern for the Men in Blue.

The experienced Team India pacer went for 15 and 16 runs, respectively, while bowling the 17th and 19th over in the 1st T20I against Australia on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. The visitors went on to chase a target of 209 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bhuvneshwar struggled against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup as well. He bowled the 19th over in both matches and was taken for plenty of runs.

Reflecting on the Indian pacer’s struggles, Gavaskar admitted, while speaking to India Today:

“The 19th over, that’s a real concern, when somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for some many runs every single time. In 18 deliveries in matches that India have lost against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs, which is almost like 3 runs per ball.

"Somebody with his experience and caliber, you expect he would give 35-36 runs. But that has not happened.”

Bhuvneshwar ended the first T20I against Australia with disappointing figures of 0 for 52 as the visitors registered a four-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

“That’s a bit of a surprise” - Sunil Gavaskar on Harshal Patel’s expensive spell

Like Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel also struggled to stop the onslaught by Australian batters in the opening T20I. He conceded 22 runs in the 18th over.

Admitting that his ineffectiveness was a surprise since he is a death overs specialist, Gavaskar pointed out his lack of match practice. He said:

“That’s a bit of a surprise because Harshal is generally a very mingy bowler. But one must not forget that he is coming back to playing after a long break. It is important for the bowlers to have plenty of overs under their belt before they get to the T20 World Cup.

“Indian management might have to look at playing them (Harshal, Jasprit Bumrah) in a couple of one-day games after the T20Is.”

The Indian legend also expressed surprise at the selection of Umesh Yadav over Deepak Chahar for the Mohali T20I. Asked about the former’s inclusion, the 73-year-old replied:

“It is a question best addressed to the team management as to what their thinking was to take somebody like a Umesh Yadav, who is not even in the standbys for the T20 World Cup, and not playing Deepak Chahar.

Gavaskar added:

“Chahar is also coming back after an injury, but you need those leg miles under your belt before you go into a World Cup.”

Yadav, who was drafted into the T20I squad for the Australia series as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, registered figures of two for 27 in two overs.

