IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after his failure in series decider

Team India opener KL Rahul (1 off 4 balls) failed to give his side a good start in a steep chase of 187 against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad.

Batting first after losing the toss, Australia got off to a rollicking start as Cameron Green (52 off 22 balls) played an aggressive hand from the word go. However, the bowlers bowled tight lines in the middle overs and brought the hosts back into the contest.

Tim David (54 off 27 balls) resurrected the innings after a middle-order collapse and also provided a strong finish with a flurry of boundaries in the death overs. Due to him and Daniel Sams (28), Australia reached 186/7 in 20 overs after being 117/6 at one stage.

In response, Men in Blue lost KL Rahul in the very first over when he edged to the keeper off left-arm pacer Daniel Sams. India, however, went on to clinch victory by six wickets, courtesy of fine knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36) and Virat Kohli (63 off 48).

Rahul's failure sparked a meme fest on Twitter as fans tried to point out that KL Rahul fails to perform in pressure games and went on to troll him by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones.

Durgesh @DK63528500 #INDvAUS

KL Rahul in every big Match KL Rahul in every big Match #INDvAUSKL Rahul in every big Match https://t.co/ckSliCpkTH

Anurag ™ @RightGaps



0 (1) Qualifier 1 RCB vs GL

9 (11) in 2016 IPL final

1 (7) in 2019 wc semifinal

3 (8) vs Pak in t20wc

78 (60) in eliminator 2022 IPL(statpadding innings the reason lsg lost)

0 (1) vs pak in Asia cup

1(4) vs Aus(Today) in series decider



#IndVsAus #Klrahul Kl Rahul in Big matches0 (1) Qualifier 1 RCB vs GL9 (11) in 2016 IPL final1 (7) in 2019 wc semifinal3 (8) vs Pak in t20wc78 (60) in eliminator 2022 IPL(statpadding innings the reason lsg lost)0 (1) vs pak in Asia cup1(4) vs Aus(Today) in series decider Kl Rahul in Big matches0 (1) Qualifier 1 RCB vs GL9 (11) in 2016 IPL final1 (7) in 2019 wc semifinal3 (8) vs Pak in t20wc78 (60) in eliminator 2022 IPL(statpadding innings the reason lsg lost)0 (1) vs pak in Asia cup1(4) vs Aus(Today) in series decider#IndVsAus #Klrahul https://t.co/Z1ClnW2UVK

Jo Kar @i_am_gustakh #IndVsAus Sunil Shetty after KL rahul failing in every match... 🤭 Sunil Shetty after KL rahul failing in every match... 🤭😁😁 #IndVsAus https://t.co/u4f3Yv0DRV

🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 @aakash_lakhia #INDvAUS

**Small meet-up of sunil sir and KL Rahul behind the dressing room** **Small meet-up of sunil sir and KL Rahul behind the dressing room** #INDvAUS**Small meet-up of sunil sir and KL Rahul behind the dressing room** https://t.co/8Ue5OoxVDY

yang yoo @GongRight when KL Rahul is told to open against a left arm seamer: when KL Rahul is told to open against a left arm seamer: https://t.co/CtLFeNcqPW

Suryakumar Yadav's blinder helps India seal the series 2-1

After India lost Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul within four overs, man-of-the-match Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the innings with Virat Kohli The former was at his attacking best as he scored runs at a brisk pace and kept the required run rate under control.

Virat Kohli played a perfect second foil to him and anchored the innings at the other end by rotating the strike while hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Hardik Pandya (25* off 16 balls) played a useful cameo and provided the finishing touches in the end as Men in Blue reached 187/4 in 19.5 overs.

