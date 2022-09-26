IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India edge out Australia in 3rd T20I to seal the series 

Team India clinched the three-match T20I series by 2-1 with a six-wicket victory over Australia in their final match on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav played a starring role for the hosts with a player-of-the-match effort in the chase.

Australia set a formidable target of 187 for the Indians after being put in to bat first. Cameron Green (52) and Tim David (54) smashed explosive half-centuries to propel the visiting team to 186/7. Axar Patel (3/33) was once again the pick of the bowlers for Team India.

In reply, the hosts lost their openers inside four overs with just 30 on the scoreboard. But Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36 balls) played a sensational knock and conjured a match-defining 104-run partnership with Virat Kohli (63 off 48 balls) to resurrect the chase.

The Australian bowlers picked up a couple of wickets in the backend and made things tricky for India. With 11 runs needed off the last over, Virat Kohli eased the nerves in the hosts' camp by smashing a six off the first ball.

But he departed off the second delivery to make things interesting once again. However, Hardik Pandya (25*) held his nerves and finished the match with a four off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his knock and said:

"The way I was batting, I thought let's take my chances and finish the game. I was trying to hit it over mid-off (when he gout out). Thoughts have always been the same, it's about expressing myself, even if I get out on ball one or score a boundary."

He continued:

"Loving it there (batting at number 4). (About playing in Australia) It will be a lot of challenge and responsibility. But you got to be the same, but a little smart as well."

Fans react to India's series win against Australia

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between India and Australia on Sunday in Hyderabad. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes after Men in Blue emerged victorious:

Sagar @sagarcasm When the food counter opens at the wedding



When the food counter opens at the weddinghttps://t.co/3Nmq5Begkh

𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐑𝐂™ @alwayskumar22 Virat Kohli's Last 7 Scores

(While Chasing 170+ target)



65, 43, 94*, 45, 40, 85 , 63 Virat Kohli's Last 7 Scores(While Chasing 170+ target)65, 43, 94*, 45, 40, 85 , 63 https://t.co/vBRNgHBXVh

Team India will next face South Africa in a three-match T20I series which kicks off on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Do you think Men in Blue should make any changes to their playing XI? Sound off in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far