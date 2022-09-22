IND vs AUS 2022: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur pitch history and T20I records

After a nail-biting contest in Mohali, the India vs. Australia T20I series will continue at the Vidarbha Cricket Association tomorrow (September 23). Australia have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a win on Tuesday evening.

The Aaron Finch-led outfit will be keen to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the second T20I in Nagpur. On the other hand, India will look forward to leveling the series.

Before the Nagpur T20I of the India vs. Australia series gets underway, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 81 - Mohammad Naim (BAN) vs. India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/7 - Deepak Chahar (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2019

Highest team score: 215/5 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2009

Lowest team score: 79 - India vs. New Zealand, 2016

Highest successful run chase: 123/7 - West Indies vs. South Africa, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 151

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium last match

In the last T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs. The Men in Blue posted a total of 174 on the board after being asked to bat first. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored a half-century each for the home team.

Chasing 175 for a win, Bangladesh were blown away by Deepak Chahar. The Indian pacer bowled a dream spell of 6/7 to ensure Bangladesh lost the match despite Mohammad Naim's 81-run knock. Shivam Dube took three wickets as well in that contest.

The batters from both teams hit a total of eight sixes in that T20I match. The bowlers picked up15 wickets over the two innings, with the pacers accounting for 14 of them.

