IND vs AUS 2022: [WATCH] Team India players receive warm welcome as they arrive in Nagpur for 2nd T20I

Team India members have reached Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, September 23. The players were given a warm welcome upon their arrival in the Orange City.

On Wednesday, September 21, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the Team India contingent arriving in Nagpur ahead of the second T20I. The players were greeted with a huge round of applause and cheers from fans upon their arrival.

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli waved to the crowd that had come to get a glimpse of their favorite cricketers. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav were captured signing autographs for fans.

BCCI’s official social media handles shared a clip of Team India’s arrival with the caption:

“Touchdown Nagpur. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS.”

The match in Nagpur will be a must-win one for the hosts after they lost the opening T20I in Mohali by four wickets. Another loss would see Australia clinch the series with one game in hand.

Team India were sent into bat after losing the toss in the opening T20I. They recovered from a jittery start to post 208 for six, courtesy of Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) and KL Rahul (55 off 35). However, Australia chased down the target with four balls in hand.

Opening the innings, Cameron Green smashed 61 in 30 balls, while Matthew Wade clobbered an unbeaten 45 off only 21 deliveries. Axar Patel (3/17) was the standout bowler for the Men in Blue. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52), Harshal Patel (0/49) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42) proved very expensive.

“Few games here and there don't change much” - Hardik Pandya on Team India’s inability to defend 208

The Mohali T20I was the third instance in four matches when Team India failed to defend a decent total. They went down to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 matches as well.

Despite the disappointing results, all-rounder Hardik backed the bowlers to come good. Speaking at a post-match press conference, he asserted:

"There will be concerns here and there (but) we have got to trust our boys. These are the best fifteen people who are there in the country, that's why they are there in the squad.

"Jasprit (Bumrah) being there makes a big difference, obviously, but... he is coming back after an injury so it's important to get enough time to come back and not put a lot of pressure on himself.”

The 28-year-old added that they want to get better as a team and are willing to learn from their losses. He said:

"Losing teaches you a lot and where we can get better. We are a process driven team and by the time the World Cup comes, we will make sure and get our processes better and see where we can improve. I am very confident about the guys. Few games here and there don't change much.”

The second T20I in Nagpur will be followed by the third and final match of the series in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

