IND vs AUS 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli falls cheaply to Nathan Ellis in Mohali T20I

Team India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for a scratchy 2 off 7 in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). He fell to Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis in the fifth over of India’s innings.

Australia won the toss and invited Team India to bat in the opening T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Kohli came to the crease in the third over of the innings after skipper Rohit Sharma (11) perished to Josh Hazlewood, mistiming his big hit.

Renin Wilben Albert @reninwilben Virat Kohli dismissal in 1st T20I Virat Kohli dismissal in 1st T20I https://t.co/znA1BX2gzk

The 33-year-old did not look comfortable out in the middle as Australia bowled extremely tight lines to him. Trying to break free, he looked to whip a full delivery from Ellis uppishly in the fifth over. However, he did not get any timing on the ball and only ended up skewing the ball to mid-on, where Cameron Green accepted a simple catch.

KL Rahul fifty lifts Team India after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli dismissals

The hosts fought back well after the early loss of Rohit and Kohli as opener KL Rahul went on to smash a half-century. Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav added a crucial 68 runs for the third wicket to bring the Indian innings back on track.

The impressive partnership was broken when Hazlewood sent back Rahul in the 12th over. Having completed his half-century, the Indian opener whipped the Australian pacer off his legs. However, he got his placement wrong and holed out to deep square leg.

Rahul was dismissed for 55 off 35 balls, an innings which featured four fours and three sixes. Suryakumar's fine innings ended on 46 off 25. Team India were 141 for 4 after 15 overs.

India vs Australia 1st T20I playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far