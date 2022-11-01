IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh match

The long wait for fans to witness an India vs Bangladesh match will end on November 2 as the two Asian sides will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022. Despite playing so much international cricket in the last two years, India and Bangladesh have not played a single game against each other during that span of time.

The last time the cricket universe saw a match between India and Bangladesh was way back in November 2019. Bangladesh visited India for a three-match T20I series and a two-match ICC World Test Championship series on that tour.

India and Bangladesh did not cross paths at the T20 World Cup 2021 or the Asia Cup 2022 either. Ahead of their battle at the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

India vs Bangladesh Head To Head to Head Record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh 10-1. Bangladesh's only T20I victory against India came during the last series between the two nations.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

India lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Bangladesh 3-0. The Men in Blue defeated their neighbors in 2009, 2014 and 2016.

Last 5 games between India vs Bangladesh in India

India have won three of their four home T20Is against Bangladesh. Here's a summary of those four fixtures:

IND (174/5) beat BAN (144) by 30 runs, Nov 10, 2019. IND (154/2) beat BAN (153/6) by 8 wickets, Nov 7, 2019. BAN (154/3) beat IND (148/6) by 7 wickets, Nov 3, 2019. IND (146/7) beat BAN (145/9) by 1 run, Mar 23, 2016.

Last 5 games between IND vs BAN in Bangladesh

India have won all three away T20Is against Bangladesh. Here's a short summary of those games:

IND (122/2) beat BAN (120/5) by 8 wickets, Mar 6, 2016. IND (166/6) beat BAN (121/7) by 45 runs, Feb 24, 2016. IND (141/2) beat BAN (138/7) by 8 wickets, Mar 24, 2014.

