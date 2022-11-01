IND vs BAN, ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide pitch history and T20I records

After a close defeat against South Africa in their previous T20 World Cup 2022 match, India will take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2. The venue will also host a battle between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands before the India vs Bangladesh match.

The Adelaide Oval has not hosted any matches in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. A fresh pitch will be on offer at this stadium for the Group 2 encounters scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Ahead of the two matches in Adelaide, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and important numbers from previous T20Is.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide T20I stats

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - David Warner (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 4/15 - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. England, 2011.

Highest team score: 233/2 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Lowest team score: 99/9 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/9 - England vs. Australia, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 182

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide last T20I match pitch report

The deck in Adelaide has been a good wicket for batting. In the previous T20I hosted by the venue in October 2019, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 134 runs. David Warner's century helped the Aussies post a 233-run total on the board in their 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka finished with 99/9 in their 20 overs. Leg-spin bowler Adam Zampa bowled a magnificent spell of 3/14 to help the home side crush their opponents.

11 wickets fell in the last T20I hosted by Adelaide, with spinners bagging five of them. Incidentally, 11 sixes were hit in the match as well, with David Warner smashing four of them. Fans should expect some high-scoring games in Adelaide during the T20 World Cup 2022.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes