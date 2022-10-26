IND vs NED, SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney pitch history and T20I records

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will play host to two important matches of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The action will begin with a battle between South Africa and Bangladesh, which will be followed by the India vs Netherlands match.

South Africa started their Super 12 campaign with a no result against Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh registered a nine-run win against the Netherlands. India are coming off a morale-boosting four-wicket victory against Pakistan and will start as the favorites to win against the Dutch side.

The Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the matches begin. Ahead of the pitch report telecast, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know about the previous T20Is played at the SCG.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20I stats

T20I matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. India, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2022.

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs. England, 2007.

Lowest team score: 111 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Average 1st-innings score: 165

Sydney Cricket Ground last T20I match pitch report

In the last T20I match hosted by Sydney, New Zealand defeated Australia by 89 runs at the T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps posted a mammoth 200-run total on the board in their 20 overs. Chasing 201 for a win, Australia lost all their wickets for just 111 runs.

It looked like a good pitch for batting as 13 sixes were hit by the batters of the two nations. A total of 13 wickets fell in the match, with pace bowlers accounting for eight of them. Fans should expect some big scores tomorrow in Sydney.

