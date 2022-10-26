IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Netherlands match

The India vs Netherlands match will take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India have momentum on their side as they registered a memorable four-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday evening in Melbourne.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have lost their last two matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost to Sri Lanka in their final group match of Round 1, which was followed by a defeat against Bangladesh in their opening game of the Super 12 stage.

The Dutch players will be keen to bring their 'A' game to the table in the India vs Netherlands match. Another defeat in the Super 12 round will reduce the Dutch team's chances of qualifying for the semifinals significantly.

Speaking of the battle between India and Netherlands, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I matches.

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda WEATHER UPDATE



Promising weather in Sydney where Team India will be playing their second match against Netherlands on Thursday.



📸:



#SportskeedaInAus #India #TeamIndia #INDvNED #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter WEATHER UPDATEPromising weather in Sydney where Team India will be playing their second match against Netherlands on Thursday.📸: @srinjoysanyal07 🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨Promising weather in Sydney where Team India will be playing their second match against Netherlands on Thursday. 📸: @srinjoysanyal07 #SportskeedaInAus #India #TeamIndia #INDvNED #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/hHlA9tlvNM

The head-to-head record between India and Netherlands stands at 0-0. The two teams have never played against each other in the T20I format of cricket.

IND vs NED head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned ahead, India and Netherlands have never crossed swords in T20I cricket. Hence, their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches also stands at 0-0.

Last 5 India vs Netherlands games in India

India have never hosted a T20I match against the Netherlands. So, there is no data available for the matches between these two teams on Indian soil.

Last 5 IND vs NED games in Netherlands

Even the Netherlands have never hosted a T20I fixture against India. There are no records available for T20I matches between India and Netherlands in Netherlands.

Which team will win the IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground? Share your views in the comments box below.

