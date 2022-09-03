IND vs PAK 2022: Frequency with which Ravindra Jadeja has got injured a cause for concern - Wasim Jaffer reacts to all-rounder being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has admitted that the frequency with which all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been getting injured in recent times is a cause for concern. He, however, asserted that the Men in Blue are lucky to have a good replacement in Axar Patel.

33-year-old Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2022 owing to an injury to his right knee. He earlier missed the West Indies ODIs as well due to the knee injury he sustained in England. Subsequently, he played in only two of the five T20Is against the West Indies.

An official BCCI release on Friday (September 2) confirmed that the seasoned all-rounder would take no further part in the Asia Cup and that he would be replaced by Axar. Discussing Jadeja’s injury woes, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“The frequency with which Ravindra Jadeja has got injured last few times, that is a cause for concern.” He, however added, “Having said that, I feel India are very lucky to have a like-for-like replacement in Axar Patel. The way he has batted in West Indies, he has played some crucial knocks. India won't miss the batting of Jadeja.”

Elaborating on what Axar brings to the table, Jaffer added:

“We might see Axar bowl in the powerplay, something that he has done for Delhi Capitals before. Even though India will miss Jadeja, Axar is not a bad replacement.”

Axar was the leading wicket-taker during Team India’s one-day tour of Zimbabwe last month. In three matches, he claimed six wickets at an average of 12.33.

India might go with Axar ahead of Hooda - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer admitted that with Jadeja being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, India might be tempted to go for big-hitter Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl some handy off-spin. However, he concluded that Axar might get the nod because India will need a left-hander in the batting department. The former cricketer said:

“I will be tempted (to play Hooda), no doubt about it. It makes the batting stronger. Against Pakistan especially, we have not played the brand of cricket we talk about, that aggressive approach, because the batting is till seven. If Hooda comes in, the batting goes a bit longer. He can bowl two overs and bat anywhere."

Jaffer added:

"The only question is whether India can go with seven right-handers. If India doesn’t play Axar and Rishabh, they will have no left-handers. Pakistan have good spinners in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. That is one reason India might go with Axar ahead of Hooda.”

Even as Pakistan went down to India by five wickets in the group clash of the Asia Cup 2022, left-arm spinner Nawaz impressed with 3 for 33. Leg-spinner Shadab was economical, registering figures of 0 for 19 from four overs.

