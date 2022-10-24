IND vs PAK 2022: Google CEO Sundar Pichai stumps troll with cheeky response to comment on his post celebrating Team India’s win 

Google's chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai stumped a troll with a cheeky response to a comment on his post hailing Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 win over Pakistan.

The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling encounter at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. Chasing 160 for victory, Team India got home off the last ball, making Diwali celebrations extra special for the country.

Sharing his thoughts on the amazing triumph, Google CEO Pichai took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022.”

Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai

In the mood for some mischief, a troll commented:

“You should watch 1st three overs.”

Pichai then came up with the ultimate response. He replied:

“Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep.”

The troll was obviously referring to the first three overs of India’s innings when Pakistan’s bowlers dominated proceedings. However, Pichai, in a witty manner, referred to the three brilliant overs that India’s bowlers sent down at the start of the match.

Team India won the toss and bowled first at the MCG under helpful conditions. Young left-arm seamer Arshdeep dismissed Babar Azam for a golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for four. Pakistan fought back courtesy of fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. However, Virat Kohli (82* off 53) played a sensational knock to lift India to a famous victory.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli for playing “best” knock

Over the years, Kohli has pulled off some stunning wins for India from tough situations. However, captain Rohit Sharma believes that his predecessor’s latest knock is his best till date in the T20I format.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Rohit said:

“His (Kohli’s) best for sure. But from the situation we were in, and to come out victorious, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best.

"Till the 13th over, we were so behind the game, the required rate was just climbing up and up. To come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat. And then Hardik (Pandya) played a role as well there.”

Chasing 160, Team India were in all sorts of strife at 31/4 in the seventh over. However, Kohli and Pandya (40 off 37) added 113 for the fifth wicket to lift the side’s hopes. Kohli went absolutely berserk at the death to stun Pakistan.

