IND vs PAK 2022: “Off the field, we always meet in a good way” - Babar Azam on Pakistan's bonding with Indian players

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has stated that while things during any Indo-Pak match get quite tense, off the field players from both countries are very cordial with each other.

The camaraderie between Indian and Pakistani players was one of the highlights of the Asia Cup 2022 that was held in the UAE. Even during the T20 World Cup last year, the endearing post-match interaction between cricketers from the two nations went viral.

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan rivalry will resume on Sunday, October 23 with a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At a press conference ahead of the mega clash, Babar was asked about the kind of equation Pakistan players share with their Indian counterparts when not on the cricket field. The opening batter commented:

“Off the field, we always meet in a good way. We understand and discuss things, which is what sportsman spirit is all about. It’s not just with India. We have a good bond with other teams as well. These things help us on the field as well. On the field, everyone gives their 100 percent for the country, but off the field, things are very cordial.”

In the build-up to the match against India, batter Suryakumar Yadav is being considered by many as the big threat for Pakistan. On whether, they have any specific plans in place for the in-form Indian cricketer, Babar said:

“We have plans for every player and will try to execute the same on the day (of the match). We will try our 100 percent to stick to that plan. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Suryakumar smashed half-centuries in both practice matches that he batted in ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“He has passed on a lot of information” - Babar Azam on Haris Rauf’s “home” advantage

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf represents Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). As such, he is well-versed with conditions at the MCG. Admitting that Rauf’s knowledge of the venue is an advantage, Babar said:

"He has played over here and knows about the conditions because, when he plays the Big Bash, this is his home ground. So he has passed on a lot of information to both batters and bowlers. The way he has improved a bowler, he ensured we did not feel Shaheen’s (Afridi) absence.

"He has stepped up and done well for Pakistan in different situations. I think we will be helped by his knowledge,” he added.

Rauf has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent T20I bowlers over the last year. He has an overall experience of 50 T20Is in which he has claimed 64 scalps at an average of 23.03 and an economy rate of 8.25.

