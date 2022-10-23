IND vs PAK 2022: “There is no need to be scared of Shaheen Afridi, every day is different” - Sourav Ganguly on MCG clash

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that the Men in Blue do not need to be afraid of the Shaheen Afridi factor in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23. The former BCCI chief admitted that the Pakistan left-arm pacer had a good outing the last time these teams met in the T20 World Cup, but asserted that every day is a new day.

Afridi was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/31 when India and Pakistan clashed at the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year. The fast bowler dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first spell and returned at the death to send back Virat Kohli.

Asked if Afridi would have a psychological edge over India in the MCG encounter, Ganguly told mediapersons:

“There is no need to be scared of Shaheen Afridi, every day is different. Sometimes you get out; on other days you score runs.”

Afridi’s three-fer in the World Cup match last year restricted India to 151/7. Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam then slammed unbeaten fifties as the Men in Blue were hammered by 10 wickets.

India and Pakistan met last month during the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup in Dubai, a game the Men in Green won by five wickets. However, Ganguly does not believe the loss will have any bearing on the MCG game. He asserted:

“Losing in the Asia Cup doesn’t really matter. That’s past. It’s a new game, new day.”

BCCI @BCCI 🥁



#T20WorldCup It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. 🇮🇳🥁👏#T20WorldCup https://t.co/z3ZiICSHL8

The Men in Blue had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage of the Asia Cup before faltering in the Super 4.

“In Australian conditions, spinners will be a big factor” - Sourav Ganguly

Discussing team tactics, Ganguly, who led India to the 2003 (ODI) World Cup final, opined that spinners will play a big part in the T20 World Cup in Australia. He explained:

“I have always said that, in Australian conditions, spinners will be a big factor. On big grounds, you have to do much more running; it’s not easy to clear the ropes. Spinners will always be in the game.”

Asked about India taking on Pakistan in their first match of the ICC event, Ganguly replied:

“It is always like that, be it Asia Cup or World Cups. This is not the first match though, Australia and New Zealand played yesterday.”

BCCI @BCCI 🗣️ 🗣️ Representing India is a huge honour; leading the side in the #T20WorldCup is an icing on the cake for me: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 🗣️ 🗣️ Representing India is a huge honour; leading the side in the #T20WorldCup is an icing on the cake for me: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 https://t.co/i44BTdZCSy

The Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 kicked-off on Saturday, with the Kiwis thumping the Aussies by 89 runs in Sydney.

