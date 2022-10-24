Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wants the national team to move past the defeat against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and look ahead to the remaining group games.

Inzamam highlighted the fact that the Men in Green can still make it to the semi-finals and felt that Babar Azam's side should focus on the same.

The 2009 World T20 champions suffered a close defeat to India on Sunday as the Men in Blue grabbed a four-wicket win on the last ball of the match. Powered by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82, the Indian side recovered from 31/4 to snatch a win that seemed highly improbable.

Kohli added 113 runs with Hardik Pandya to bring India back into the contest. The inability of Babar's team to defend 48 runs in the last three overs must have been painful for their fans to watch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said that he felt his former team played well, but Kohli's innings was exceptional. However, the legendary former batsman stressed the need for the Men in Green to move on from this loss:

"I suggest the Pakistan team to stay united and move past this defeat. I feel they played good cricket, but Virat Kohli's extraordinary innings prevented a win. He is also the sort of player who is capable of doing it.

"I wouldn't say Pakistan bowlers bowled poorly or the planning wasn't right, but one player stood above all. Hence, it's important for them to put this loss out of their minds and look forward. They have the ability to reach the semi-finals."

After India asked their opponents to bat first, they lost both their openers cheaply. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood hit fifties to take the final score to a competitive 159.

"Pakistan has to fight back and play some hard cricket" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam was dismissed for a first-ball duck on Sunday (Image Credits: Getty)

Inzamam-ul-Haq also focussed on the positives for his country's side, crediting Iftikhar and Masood for stepping up after Babar and Rizwan perished cheaply. However, he urged the 2009 World T20 champions to pull their socks up.

"I would also give credit to Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. The ball was swinging and there was pressure as their main players departed cheaply in a crucial match. Despite that, they batted well. Plenty of positives for Pakistan from this game, but India's performance was linked with one player - Virat Kohli, who played a stunning knock.

"It will be exciting to watch as India struggled for a long time with Kohli's form. Having returned to form, it remains to be seen how much edge India has now. Pakistan has to fight back and play some hard cricket."

Coming into the tournament, the middle order was seen as a big concern for Pakistan. It was believed that the team is too dependant on their openers. From that perspective, the batting performance against India was a morale-booster.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair . #TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort! A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair .#TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!

Pakistan's next match is against Zimbabwe on October 27 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It may be remembered that the Babar Azam-led team also suffered a heartbreaking, last-over loss to India in the first match of the 2022 Asia Cup between the two sides. However, they recovered and defeated India in the next stage.

