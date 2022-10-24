Dilip Vengsarkar has said Babar Azam and Co. were unaware of the rules during Virat Kohli's free-hit fiasco.

They questioned the umpires on whether the ball was dead after the batter was bowled out on a free hit during the last-over thriller in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

The former India captain said that the final over pressure of an Indo-Pak clash led to confusion in the Pakistani team. He, however, hailed Kohli and Dinesh Karthik for their presence of mind during the last-over thriller. They ran three off the free hit, which changed the equation for India with them then requiring two runs in as many balls.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Vengsarkar said:

“Unfortunately, maybe, Pakistan were not well aware of it. Or maybe, in that tense situation, they didn’t know what to do.”

He added:

“When it’s a free hit, it doesn’t matter whether you are caught in the deep or you are bowled, you can still take runs. They are counted. I am glad that they had the presence of mind to run. Everybody knows about the rules of the game.”

Why did the ball remain in play after Virat Kohli was bowled on free hit?

As per ICC rules, a batter can only be dismissed on a free hit under circumstances that apply to a no ball. He can only be dismissed under these scenarios: run out, obstructing the field or hitting the ball twice.

Clause 21.19.2 of the playing conditions says:

“For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no ball".

So, even if Kohli was bowled, he was not dismissed. The ball remained in play and not dead. The Indian batters cashed in on the opportunity to scamper through for three byes.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Co. also questioned the umpires for Nawaz's full toss for a waist-high no ball.v

Clause 41.7.1 of the Laws of Cricket says:

"Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair."

The final over took over 12 minutes to bowl with plenty of drama and excitement to add to the flavor of an Indo-Pak contest.

