IND vs PAK 2022: “Those two sixes off Haris Rauf, that was the turning point” - Rohit Sharma reflects on sensational MCG triumph

Team India captain Rohit Sharma termed the two sixes Virat Kohli (82* off 53) hit off Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the penultimate over of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Sunday (October 23) as the “turning point”.

Chasing 160 for victory at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Men in Blue were off to a disastrous start, crumbling to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) then added 113 for the fifth wicket to give India a lift.

Pakistan still held the upper hand going into the death overs. Team India needed 31 runs off the last two overs. However, Kohli smashed the last two deliveries of the penultimate over bowled by Rauf for sixes.

He hit another maximum off a Mohammad Nawaz full-toss in the last over as India got over the finish line in a thrilling encounter. Reflecting on the incredible win, Rohit said in the post-match press conference:

“We always believed that these guys could pull it off from that situation. Of course, it was not easy. We required 60 runs off the last five overs and, with their bowling attack, you would back those guys to get the job done. But it was probably one of the best partnerships. Those two sixes off Haris Rauf, that was the turning point. That is where the game came towards us a little bit.

“We always knew there was one over of spin bowling. We were thinking in the dressing room, if we can keep it to 15-18 runs (needed) in the last over. The bowler is always under pressure in such a situation, I believe,” he added.

Applauding Kohli’s knock, Rohit described it as not just his best, but one of the finest played by any Indian. The 35-year-old opined:

“His (Kohli’s) best for sure. But from the situation we were in, and to come out victorious, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best. Till the 13th over, we were so behind the game, the required rate was just climbing up and up. To come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat. And then Hardik played a role as well there.”

Pandya was dismissed off the first ball in the last over, which also saw Dinesh Karthik (1) getting stumped. However, with one needed off the last delivery, Ravichandran Ashwin lofted Nawaz over the in-field to confirm victory for India.

“I honestly don’t think he was struggling with form” - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

Kohli’s turnaround in fortunes over the last few months has been incredible. After a disastrous England tour, critics were questioning his place in the team. However, Rohit asserted that there was never any such chatter inside the dressing room. He commented:

“Speaking about Virat, I honestly don’t think he was struggling with form or anything. He was batting as good as he was. But with him, the expectations are always so high, even if he gets a good 30 or 40, people tend to talk about it. From the team management perspective, he was in good space right from the Asia Cup.

“When he got a month off and he came to Asia Cup, he was fresh. He got a brilliant hundred there and a couple of fifties. We know the quality that he has and he has done so well in these type of conditions. He used his experience today. He is one of the best chasers in the world,” Rohit concluded.

Kohli smashed six fours and four sixes during his stupendous innings as Team India registered a win for the ages at the MCG.

