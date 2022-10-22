Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has named his pick for the upcoming blockbuster T20 World Cup contest between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

He feels the Men in Blue have better batting depth, making them favorites against Babar Azam and Co in the Super 12 clash.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, Hogg said:

“So, where the game is going to be won or lost is in the powerplay overs, which bowling attack is going to go on top of the opposition's batting attack. In the death overs, can the Pakistan death bowling really nullify the dominance of India’s batting in that particular phase?”

He continued:

“I am thinking India, with their batting depth, are just going to be too strong for Pakistan in this contest.”

The Men in Blue have a quality batting lineup in the form of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. These batters are in good form and can be match-winners on their day.

Having said that, none of the above batters other than Kohli enjoy a good record against the Men in Green.

India batters vs Pakistan in T20Is

Rohit Sharma : 110 runs in nine inns @15.71

: 110 runs in nine inns @15.71 Virat Kohli : 406 runs in nine inns @67.67

: 406 runs in nine inns @67.67 Suryakumar Yadav : 42 runs in three inns @14

: 42 runs in three inns @14 KL Rahul : 31 runs in three inns @10.33

: 31 runs in three inns @10.33 Hardik Pandya: 44 runs in four inns @14.67

“India have better spinners than what Pakistan do” – Brad Hogg on Indo-Pak clash in T20 World Cup

Hogg also highlighted the importance of quality spinners in India as compared to Pakistan. He feels that Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have the upper hand owing to their ability to pick up wickets and their economical bowling. He said:

"When it comes to middle overs, India have better spinners than what Pakistan do. They have spinners who can pick up wickets but also nullify the run rate if required.”

He added:

“Pakistan and India at the MCG, both teams have got quality powerplay bowlers to swing the ball both ways, pick up early wickets, getting the momentum in their team’s favor early on."

Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to pick between Ashwin and Chahal in the XI, with Axar favorites to play against Pakistan owing to his all-round game.

India bowlers vs Pakistan in T20Is

Ravichandran Ashwin : 3 wickets in five inns

: 3 wickets in five inns Yuzvendra Chahal : 1 wicket in two inns

: 1 wicket in two inns Axar Patel: Yet to bowl against Pakistan in T20Is

The Australian Chinaman bowler, however, warned the Men in Blue about Pakistan’s death bowling.

“In the death overs, Pakistan definitely have the better quality in their bowling department.”

Shaheen Afridi’s comeback will strengthen Pakistan’s pace attack in the T20 World Cup, while speedster Haris Rauf is expected to continue his rich form for the Men in Green. The latter has picked up 23 wickets in 16 T20Is this year at a decent economy rate of 7.86.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

