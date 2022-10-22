The highly-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). A victory against Babar Azam and Co. will help the Men in Blue avenge their defeats at the Asia Cup 2022 (Super four Stage) and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team are heading into the showpiece T20 event with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought to win their second T20 World Cup title. India will look to start on a winning note against Pakistan to set up momentum for the rest of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will aim to continue their impressive form against India in the last 12 months (two wins in the previous three T20Is).

Fans on Twitter are excited to witness one of the biggest rivalries in cricket.

The threat of rainfall looms over the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash. Though fans are delighted for the contest, rain could play a spoilsport as the two Asian giants take on each other in Melbourne. Here are some of the reactions.

“We have to be prepared for whatever comes our way”- Rohit Sharma on rain threat in Indo-Pak clash in T20 World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged Sunday's rain threat in the Indo-Pak clash. He said the Men in Blue are ready for a rain-curtailed encounter as these things are not under control.

In a press conference, Rohit told the reporters, as quoted by ANI:

"We have to be prepared for whatever comes our way. These things are not in our hands. We will come thinking that it is a 40-over match and if not, then we are ready for even a 20-over match.”

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 2-5 mm possibility of rainfall (afternoon showers), i.e., 70 percent chance of rain in Melbourne on October 23.

India are placed alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands in Group 2.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

