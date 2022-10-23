IND vs PAK 2022: Venkatesh Prasad catches up with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid 

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has shared a picture with his former teammate Rahul Dravid on his official Twitter handle. Prasad, who was an integral part of the Indian team in the mid to late 1990s, caught up with Team India's head coach in Melbourne.

India are in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is currently underway. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 round of the ICC tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Ahead of the big game, Prasad met Dravid and shared his wishes for the Indian team to have a memorable tournament. While uploading a picture with the current Indian coach on his official social media handle, the former cricketer wrote:

“With Rahul in Melbourne. Wishing Rahul and his boys the very best for the #T20WorldCup campaign. Hoping for a cracker of a tournament for Team India.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

Hoping for a cracker of a tournament gor Team India . With Rahul in Melbourne. Wishing Rahul and his boys the very best for the #T20WorldCup campaign.Hoping for a cracker of a tournament gor Team India . With Rahul in Melbourne. Wishing Rahul and his boys the very best for the #T20WorldCup campaign.Hoping for a cracker of a tournament gor Team India . https://t.co/rCRpWUEyNb

Prasad played 33 Tests and 196 ODIs from India from 1994 to 2001. Apart from playing together for the national team, Prasad and Dravid also represented the same state in domestic cricket and are considered among the stalwarts of Karnataka.

Venkatesh Prasad’s iconic face-off with Aamer Sohail during 1996 World Cup

When the topic of Indo-Pak cricket rivalry comes up, Prasad’s duel with former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru always comes to mind.

During the game, Sohail, who was the stand-in captain as Wasim Akram was ruled out due to injury, riled up Prasad after hitting a boundary. He gestured with his hands and his bat that he would punish him again.

Prasad did not react. On the very next ball, he knocked over the left-handed batter and gave him a fiery send-off. Sohail’s dismissal for 55 in the match proved to be a turning point as India went on to win the knockout clash by 39 runs.

Chasing 288, Sohail and Saeed Anwar (48) added 84 for the opening wicket. However, Prasad (3/35) and Anil Kumble (3/48) ran through the Pakistan middle and lower order, restricting them to 248/9.

BCCI @BCCI This moment is etched forever in every cricket fan's minds. Perfect time to take everyone in a rewind!!! Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad! This moment is etched forever in every cricket fan's minds. Perfect time to take everyone in a rewind!!! Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad! https://t.co/uXemQmYjkq

Team India are yet to lose a match against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Their unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup ended when Babar Azam’s men trounced them by 10 wickets in Dubai last year.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes