IND vs PAK 2022: [WATCH] Team India cricketers in a jovial mood as they arrive in Melbourne for T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan 

Team India players have arrived in Melbourne ahead of their high-voltage clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue face their arch-rivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

India and Pakistan met twice during the Asia Cup in the UAE. While Team India won the group clash by five wickets, Pakistan registered a triumph by the same margin during the Super 4 encounter.

On Thursday, October 20, the BCCI shared a video of Team India players arriving in Melbourne for their much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan. The Men in Blue cricketers looked in a cheerful mood during their journey.

Virat Kohli winked at the camera and also clicked a selfie with a fan. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were the usual mischievous selves, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh were seen signing autographs.

The BCCI shared the video on their official social media handles.

India went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets the last time the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in Dubai in 2021. This was also the first instance of the Men in Blue losing a World Cup match to Pakistan (ODI or T20I).

“Whenever we play Pakistan, it's always a blockbuster” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Speaking ahead of the Indo-Pak T20 World Cup 2022 clash, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it is a huge game, but added that they want to remain relaxed and focused.

The 35-year-old said in an interview on bcci.tv:

"Whenever we play Pakistan, it's always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch and feel the atmosphere. More than anything else you want to enjoy the cricket. For us as players, of course, it is a big game. We are starting off our campaign. We want to just keep ourselves relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals because that is going to be key for us.

"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we will get the result that we are looking for."

On the decision to arrive in Australia early, Rohit explained that a lot of players in the squad do not have experience of conditions Down Under. He elaborated:

"It was important for us to get used to the Australian conditions. Few of the guys have not come to Australia before so we wanted to come here little early and get used to the conditions. When I look at the whole group, they are pretty excited.”

India beat hosts Australia by six runs in a warm-up match earlier this week. Their last practice match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19, was abandoned due to rain.

