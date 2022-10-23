IND vs PAK 2022: "When you are able to win such matches, you get a lot of confidence individually" - Babar Azam hails Virat Kohli for match-winning knock

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised Team India batter Virat Kohli for his sensational knock in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.

Chasing 160, Team India were in all sorts of trouble at 31 for 4. However, Kohli, known as a chase-master, smashed an unbeaten 82 off only 53 balls as the Men in Blue clinched an unlikely victory off the last ball.

The 33-year-old clobbered six fours and four sixes in his momentum-shifting knock to deservedly walk away with the Player of the Match trophy. At a post-match press conference, Babar praised Kohli for his stupendous batting. He commented:

"He was struggling (till some time back), but has made a good comeback. This innings would have done his confidence a world of good. When you are able to win such matches, you get a lot of confidence individually and your mental level goes up."

After India lost four wickets quickly, Kohli featured in a century stand with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) to bring the team back into the contest. Asked about Pandya’s knock, Babar admitted that it was vital. The 28-year-old said:

“Definitely (he played well). He built a partnership with Virat Kohli. It was a vital innings. He took his time initially, but then played his natural game. He is playing really well.”

Pandya hit one four and two sixes in his innings before being dismissed in the last over. Earlier, he also starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 30.

“He will also get to learn a lot from such situations” - Babar Azam back Mohammad Nawaz

With the match going down to the wire, Babar decided to give the penultimate over to Haris Rauf, holding back Mohammad Nawaz for the last over. India needed 16 off the final over. While the left-arm spinner did pick up two wickets, he could not win the game for Pakistan, sending down some poor deliveries.

Speaking about the move to give Nawaz the last over, Babar explained:

“I brought on our main bowler earlier because we wanted to take wickets. Unfortunately, that did not happen. But even the last over went to the last ball, so we need to give him (Nawaz) credit. He bowled under pressure in a high-intensity situation. It is not easy as a player. Yes, mistakes happen, but he will also get to learn a lot from such situations.

“Next time, when he is in such a situation, he will definitely look to do better,” the Pakistan captain concluded.

Nawaz conceded a six off a high full-toss (which was declared a no-ball) and also bowled two wides as Team India sneaked home off the last ball.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes