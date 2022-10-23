IND vs PAK Highlights: Virat Kohli knock, India win videos after victory vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli played one of the greatest knocks in T20 World Cup history to help the Indian team beat Pakistan in their first match of this year's mega event. Playing against the Men in Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (October 23), India chased a 160-run target in 20 overs with four wickets in hand.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in Melbourne. The decision worked in India's favor as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay overs.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed rebuilt the innings with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket. However, once Mohammed Shami dismissed Ahmed LBW, the rest of the Pakistani team collapsed. Masood's half-century and Shaheen Afridi's cameo guided them to 159/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 160 for a win in the Super 12 match against Pakistan, India got off to a horrendous start. The Men in Blue lost the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the powerplay itself. Axar Patel was run-out soon after as India were down to 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

Virat Kohli knock vs. Pakistan highlights

Virat Kohli came to India's rescue with a phenomenal unbeaten innings of 82 runs off 53 balls. He held one end till the final over and guided the Men in Blue home. Kohli's Man of the Match award-winning innings consisted of six fours and four sixes.

Hardik Pandya supported him to perfection with a 37-ball 40. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run for the team on the last ball.

Kohli said after the match:

"Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. They're exactly the same innings but this one counts higher because of the magnitude of the game. It's phenomenal."

You can watch the highlights of the India vs Pakistan match here:

Virat Kohli will look to continue his great form when India take on the Netherlands next on October 27. Pakistan, meanwhile, will face Zimbabwe on the same date.

