IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan match

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The start time for this match is 7:00 pm local time (1:30 pm IST).

India and Pakistan have battled in three T20I matches over the last two years, with the Men in Green winning two of them. Pakistan won the T20 World Cup 2021 match against India by 10 wickets. Earlier this year, the two teams split their two meetings at the Asia Cup 2022.

Fans across the world are excited to witness another India vs Pakistan match in 2022. Ahead of their battle, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead 8-3 in their head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. Fans should note that two of Pakistan's three wins against India have come in the last 12 months.

IND vs PAK head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

India lead 5-1 in their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals in 2007 twice and then once in 2012, 2014 and 2016. However, they suffered a big defeat in 2021.

Last 5 IND vs PAK games in India

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: Jatin Sapru



#INDvsPAK #CricketTwitter Jatin Sapru reported that the sun is out in Melbourne and there is only 25% chance of rain tomorrow in the India vs Pakistan match 🤩🤞🏻📸: Jatin Sapru Jatin Sapru reported that the sun is out in Melbourne and there is only 25% chance of rain tomorrow in the India vs Pakistan match 🤩🤞🏻📸: Jatin Sapru#INDvsPAK #CricketTwitter https://t.co/sGUlFaUvCJ

India have hosted three T20Is against Pakistan. Here is a summary of those three games:

IND (119/4) beat PAK (118/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 19, 2016. IND (192/5) beat PAK (181/7) by 11 runs, Dec 28, 2012. PAK (134/5) beat IND (133/7) by 5 wickets, Dec 25, 2012.

Last 5 IND vs PAK games in Pakistan

Pakistan have never hosted a T20I against India. They have either played T20I matches at neutral venues or on Indian soil. Hence, there is no data available.

Which team will win the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes