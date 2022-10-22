IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne pitch history and T20I records

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will play host to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Initially, heavy rain was predicted for the match, but Melbourne's current weather forecast hints that fans may witness a game tomorrow.

India and Pakistan have already played against each other twice in 2022. The two Asian teams crossed paths in Asia Cup 2022 and split their two meetings.

It remains to be seen which team comes out on top at the MCG. Ahead of the match, here are some important stats you need to know about the pitch in Melbourne.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne T20I stats

T20I matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 89 - David Warner (AUS) vs. England, 2009.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 184/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Lowest team score: 74 - India vs. Australia, 2008.

Highest successful run chase: 172/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 141

Melbourne Cricket Ground last T20I match pitch report

Melbourne hosted a T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia earlier this year on February 20. The pitch used for that match equally helped both batters and bowlers. Australia scored 154/6 in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the 155-run target in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

The two teams hit four sixes each in their respective innings. A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers scalping seven of them. It should not be a surprise if fast bowlers take more wickets than spinners in tomorrow's India vs Pakistan match.

