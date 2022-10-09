IND vs SA 2022, 2nd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Down 0-1 in the three-match series, Team India face a must-win situation in the second ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. The Proteas got the better of the hosts by nine runs in a rain-reduced first encounter in Lucknow to take the significant lead in the series.

Batting first after losing the toss, South Africa put up an impressive 249 for four on the board in 40 overs, courtesy of terrific knocks from Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) and David Miller (75* off 63).

The Men in Blue got off to a disastrous start in response and were in all sorts of trouble at 51 for four. Sanju Samson (86* off 63) and Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37) batted defiantly to lift India. The hosts, however, fell short of the target.

Team India suffered an injury blow ahead of the second ODI as pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the remaining games due to a back injury. Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has been named as Chahar's replacement for the remainder of the series.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Keshav Maharaj is leading the team since regular skipper Temba Bavuma is not part of the playing XI. Speaking after winning the toss, Maharaj said:

“We are going have a bat, looks like a good wicket.”

Speaking about the team changes, he added:

“(Tabraiz) Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them.”

India have also made two changes for the game. Sundar comes in, while Shahbaz Ahmed has been handed a debut. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi are out.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

