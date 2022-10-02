IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on South Africa in the second game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2. The hosts were completely dominant over the Proteas in the opening T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, registering an eight-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue reduced South Africa to nine for five in the third over. The match was pretty much decided in that phase. Arshdeep Singh exploited the helpful surface brilliantly, dismissing Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in one over. Deepak Chahar also chipped in with two wickets.

India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the chase. However, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul cracked impressive half-centuries to guide the team home. There was some criticism of the latter’s slow batting. To his credit, he hung around and found some rhythm in the second half of his innings.

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off.”

South Africa have made one change to their playing XI - Lungi Ngidi comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi. India are going in with the same team.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi.

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

