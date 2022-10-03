IND vs SA 2022: 3 moments that created buzz among fans during 2nd T20I

Team India wrapped up the three-match series 2-0 with a 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). It was an absolute run-fest with over 450 runs being scored in the game as bowlers from both sides had a hard time.

Half-centuries from KL Rahul (57 off 28) and Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22) set up a mammoth total for India in their first innings. Although David Miller hit an incredible hundred (106 not out off 47), it was a bridge too far for the Proteas as they fell short by 16 runs.

There were quite a few moments in the game that caused fans to react on social media. On that note, let's take a look at three such moments that became talking points during yesterday's game:

#3 Snake on the field

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has already been trolled by some fans in the past. Supporters once reacted humorously to the ground staff drying the pitch using hair-dryers.

The standard of facilities was once again questioned by Indian fans when they saw something unusual on Sunday. During the Indian innings, a snake was spotted on the field after the completion of seven overs and the game was stopped for some time.

Some fans slammed the stadium authorities as it was dangerous for the safety of the players. But many other fans have started to use the image of the snake as a meme template.

There was also a delay during the second essay due to a floodlight malfunction.

#2 KL Rahul's 'pick-up flick'

KL Rahul's innings in Thiruvananthapuram was questioned by a number of fans as he scored a sedate 51 off 56 balls. His strike rate has always been under the scanner against the big teams, especially with the team committing to a new brand of ultra-attacking cricket.

However, there were no such issues with the manner in which he scored his runs on Sunday, as he smashed 57 off just 28 balls. While Rohit Sharma (43 off 37) struggled at one end, Rahul realized he had to up the ante and make use of the powerplay.

The best thing about his knock was that the Indian vice-captain tried to time his shots more rather than hit them hard. This was clearly seen in his pick-up flick on the leg-side that sent the ball high into the stands.

With a minimal backlift, Rahul timed the ball and showed just what he is capable of when he is in the mood.

#1 Rohit Sharma hit in the groin

Deepak Chahar gave India a near-perfect start in the powerplay, bowling a maiden over to South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. The extent to which he swung the ball caused a rather uncomfortable moment for both Rishabh Pant behind the stumps and captain Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.

One of Chahar's deliveries continued to move away even after it went past the batter. Pant tried to gather the ball to his right with one hand, but could only deflect it onto Rohit's groin area.

Such blows might cause giggles among fans, but are quite uncomfortable for the players who go through it. Fans immediately took this opportunity to show their sense of humor. Many hilariously said Pant did it on purpose since he didn't get to bat in the first innings.

