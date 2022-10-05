IND vs SA 2022: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans during 3rd T20I

Team India suffered a 49-run loss in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday (October 4).

While the result wasn't favorable, there were some positives that they could take with them going forward, having clinched the series by winning the first two games. The hosts played with a batter short in a bid to test their lower-order batting and felt the absence of another dependable body in the top six.

The likes of Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar got decent time in the middle to show what they are capable of. Dinesh Karthik was promoted to No. 4 and he played a fantastic knock of 46 from just 21 balls.

The intent from the Men in Blue was top-notch, maintaining a run-rate of almost 10 runs per over till the end of their innings. However, their bowling was well below par as South Africa racked up 227 runs on the board batting first thanks to Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 100. Quinton de Kock also scored a handy 68.

In what was an entertaining match, certain moments grabbed plenty of eyeballs and evoked reactions on social media. Let's take a look at three such moments from the match at the Holkar Stadium:

#3 Deepak Chahar's cameo

Deepak Chahar has done relatively well in the limited number of opportunities that he has received since his comeback from injury.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India need a reasonably experienced bowler who can bowl in the powerplay and at the death. If Bumrah's replacement can also deliver a few extra runs on the batting front, the Men in Blue will certainly have more depth in their line-up.

Chahar fits this mould quite well. He was economical in the first two games against South Africa and although he went for runs in Indore, his batting ability stood out as he scored a handy 31 off 17 balls.

The all-rounder's six over extra cover was particularly praised by fans and many feel he has done enough to replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Riley Rossouw's hit-wicket off a free-hit

KASHISH @crickashish217 Richard @Richard10719932 https://t.co/6uVb8YvXZJ Rossouw hit-wkt: The law says if Siraj had gone ahead with the delivery, it would've been a dot ball off a free-hit. The law accounts for batter's first act, which was completed moment Rossouw's legs disturbed the stumps. So rare in play is this that you can't fault Siraj here. twitter.com/Richard1071993… Rossouw hit-wkt: The law says if Siraj had gone ahead with the delivery, it would've been a dot ball off a free-hit. The law accounts for batter's first act, which was completed moment Rossouw's legs disturbed the stumps. So rare in play is this that you can't fault Siraj here. twitter.com/Richard1071993…

Rilee Rossouw effectively sealed his spot in South Africa's potential starting XI in the T20 World Cup with a fantastic hundred off just 48 balls on Tuesday. Rossouw struck seven fours and eight maximums in a superb knock.

He also provided one of the most interesting talking points that grabbed the attention of fans. Rossouw accidentally landed his foot on his stumps, but survived because the delivery was a free hit.

In the 17th over of the first innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled a full toss that was well over waist-height to Tristan Stubbs. The latter could only smash it straight to deep point for a single.

Rossouw faced the free-hit delivery and as he tried to go deep into the crease to set himself up for the big shot, he disturbed the stumps with his back foot. Siraj was in disbelief as he knew it would have been a wicket had the ball not been a free-hit.

#1 Deepak Chahar warns Tristan Stubbs

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42



I hope Rohit had a stern word with Chahar after the match.



If he didn't, Ashwin would have. Cricpedia @_Cricpedia #mankading



Deepak isnt Deepti... Deepak isnt Deepti...😂😂 #mankadinghttps://t.co/p40OoEFZR3 This looks terrible, why would anyone not want a wicket? What a poor example to set when kids are watching!I hope Rohit had a stern word with Chahar after the match.If he didn't, Ashwin would have. twitter.com/_Cricpedia/sta… This looks terrible, why would anyone not want a wicket? What a poor example to set when kids are watching!I hope Rohit had a stern word with Chahar after the match.If he didn't, Ashwin would have. twitter.com/_Cricpedia/sta…

Arguably the most talked-about moment on social media from Tuesday's game saw Deepak Chahar avoid running out Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end.

There has been a lot of talk about that particular mode of dismissal in the aftermath of the Indian women's team's series in England. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end at Lord's to secure a series whitewash for the visitors.

While some felt it was against the spirit of the game, many others came in support of Deepti. They opined that non-strikers shouldn't take advantage by backing up too much.

Those Indian fans were disappointed when Chahar merely warned Stubbs instead of running him out in that very instance.

Poll : 0 votes