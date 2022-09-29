IND vs SA 2022: 3 moments that grabbed eyeballs in 1st T20I

Team India won a crucial toss in bowling-friendly conditions at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, asking the Proteas to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were simply brilliant with the new ball, reducing the visitors to an unbelievable 9/5 at one stage.

One may argue that the game was already over at that stage as Arshdeep swung the ball both ways and picked up three wickets in his first over. Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj did add some crucial runs, getting South Africa to 106/8 in their 20 overs.

But another sublime knock from Suryakumar Yadav, combined with the caution and grit of KL Rahul, ensured India won the match quite comfortably in the end. On that note, let's take a look at three moments that created a buzz among the fans:

#3 KL Rahul's last-ball six

A SIX from vice-captain



India take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series.

KL Rahul's innings of 51*(56) received mixed reactions from the fans. While some felt that it was the need of the hour for him to play cautiously on a tricky pitch, many others trolled him for scoring just 11 runs in the 26 balls that he faced in the powerplay.

Nothing motivates KL Rahul like his batting partner reaching a milestone before him.

Fans were agitated, especially when Rahul hit a six over square leg when he was on 45 to bring up his fifty. It also ended the game as India needed just one run to win. Many slammed him for playing for personal milestones and felt he shouldn't be going into a shell if he could play such shots.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav depositing Anrich Nortje into the stands

One could argue that Suryakumar Yadav's knock of 50*(33) was one of his best because of the two-paced nature of the pitch. India were in a spot of bother at 17/2 in the seventh over with KL Rahul looking scratchy.

However, the swashbuckling batter from Mumbai seemed to turn on the switch, just like he did against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. Although his first six was off a top edge, he came inside the line of the ball bowled by Anrich Nortje and smashed it over square leg for another six.

That shot really seemed to change the momentum for Team India as even Rahul started to up the ante and bat at a better strike rate. There were doubts about how Yadav would handle the extra pace of Kagiso Rabada and Nortje. But he has answered those questions in some style.

#1 Arshdeep Singh's dream delivery to David Miller

Arshdeep Singh's opening spell of 3/15 was the one that probably decided where the game was heading. There were question marks about his ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, as many considered him a death specialist.

However, he came out with flying colors and picked up big wickets of Riley Rossouw, Quinton de Kock and David Miller. The delivery that Miller got first up was simply unplayable and special from Arshdeep.

The Indian seamer continued to swing the ball away from the left-hander and Miller probably thought he was going to get a similar delivery. But Arshdeep had other ideas as he bowled the ball fuller and swung it into Miller, castling his stumps. Indian fans were thrilled to see Miller look so helpless with that delivery.

