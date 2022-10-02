IND vs SA 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for in 2nd T20I

Team India will take a lot of confidence into their next game from their thumping win against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. However, the Proteas know that they have some world-class players in their ranks keen to bounce back with the series on the line.

The hosts, on the other hand, will want to continue the good work done in the first T20I, especially from their bowling department who have been inconsistent of late. With explosive batters and world-class bowlers in both teams, the encounter in Guwahati is set to be a cracking one.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could decide which way the game is heading:

#3 David Miller vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! https://t.co/Dz9zz519u5

David Miller has taken responsibility for the No.5 role really well for the Proteas and was also a key member of the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 triumph. With the explosive Tristan Stubbs slotted in after him, Miller can afford to take a bit of time before going for his shots.

Once he is set, Miller is almost unstoppable. This is perhaps why Arshdeep Singh cleaning up the southpaw for a golden duck was important in the first T20I. However, Miller might ideally walk out to bat in the middle-overs and this is where Ravichandran Ashwin's role will become crucial.

The Indian off-spinner also has sensational numbers against left-handers in T20s, having picked 89 wickets at an impressive average of 23.67. He has been a breath of fresh air for Team India since Yuzvendra Chahal has been a bit expensive. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this match-up.

#2 Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh

Manya @CSKian716 Ash anna was brought into the XI to get de Kock, Russouw, Miller out



Ash after Arshdeep's spell: Ash anna was brought into the XI to get de Kock, Russouw, Miller outAsh after Arshdeep's spell: https://t.co/DHYlHJCFKv

Arshdeep Singh will be a threat with the new ball for every South African batter, but particularly to Quinton de Kock, given how important the opener is to the visitors. With Temba Bavuma not quite an explosive batter, the Proteas depend on De Kock to get them off to a flying start in almost every game.

However, the Indian pacer has already dismissed De Kock in the last game and will be brimming with confidence. The Proteas southpaw, too, is not someone to back down from a challenge and will try and go hard once again. This could prove to be a crucial match-up in the context of the game.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

KASHISH @crickashish217 Rabada with new ball on this track is decent Test match prep. Rabada with new ball on this track is decent Test match prep.

Arguably one of the biggest match-ups will be between star batter Virat Kohli and one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Kagiso Rabada. Kohli could struggle early on in his innings against extra pace and that was well-documented in the last game where was dismissed for a scratchy knock of 3(9).

Moreover, Rabada has the wood over Kohli in T20s, dismissing him four times and conceding just 41 runs in the 39 balls that he has bowled to the former Indian captain.

It remains to be seen if Kohli absorbs the pressure and then builds his innings, or whether he embraces the ultra-attacking approach and decides to put pressure on Rabada straightaway.

