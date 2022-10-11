IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in 3rd ODI

While the Indian and South African bowlers enjoyed the conditions in the first ODI in Lucknow, they didn't receive much help in the second game in Ranchi. In the second innings of the clash on October 9, the visitors could only take three wickets as India cruised to a seven-wicket win.

The third ODI is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where the dimensions are relatively small, on Tuesday (October 11). Although spinners have historically gotten help from the pitch, there has been a lot of rain in the area for the past week.

This could lead to the surface retaining some moisture, which could in turn bring the fast bowlers into play. On a ground which has seen run-fests previously, the bowlers will have to be disciplined to keep the batters in check.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a good outing in the series decider:

#3 Kagiso Rabada | South Africa

Kagiso Rabada has played a number of games for the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will consequently have a decent idea of the right lengths to hit if he and his fellow bowlers are to be successful.

After a good outing in Lucknow, Rabada had an off-day in Ranchi as he gave away 59 runs in 10 overs and picked up just one wicket.

However, he is a big-match player and has delivered time and again for South Africa. The Proteas desperately need to win this game to keep their hopes of direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup alive.

Rabada could come into his own if he finds his groove, which his team will desperately need from him.

#2 Shardul Thakur | India

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shardul Thakur breaks the partnership once again! Shardul Thakur breaks the partnership once again! https://t.co/hY4l7wUMvQ

Shardul Thakur was expensive in the last game, conceding 36 runs off his five overs. However, he could trouble the South African batters with his cross-seam deliveries and variations on the tacky Delhi pitch due to the showers this week.

If conditions permit, Thakur can also get the ball to swing, which could be tricky for the Proteas batters. He has been a genuine wicket-taker for India and has the uncanny ability to break partnerships whenever called upon.

Both of those aspects could help him be among the wickets again in Delhi.

#1 Mohammed Siraj | India

Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation in ODIs in recent times and is also one of the most improved white-ball bowlers for India.

He had an underwhelming season with the ball in the IPL and many questioned the decision of his franchise to retain him. However, he has been brilliant in ODIs this year, having already picked up 16 wickets in just 11 games at an economy rate of just 4.52.

His ability to bowl yorkers at will at the death and swing the new ball upfront makes him a threat for the Proteas.

With figures of 3/38 in the previous game, Siraj will be full of confidence and will be keen to extract any help if available from the moisture on the pitch.

