IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in 3rd T20I

Both the Indian and South African bowlers had a tough outing in the second T20I between the teams in Guwahati, with over 450 runs being scored in the game.

The two sides leaked runs, especially at the death, and were unable to deal with the humid conditions.

A tougher test likely awaits them in Indore, as the Holkar Stadium is considered one of the best batting grounds in India. The shorter boundaries as well as the even bounce off the pitch make it a near-perfect arena for batters who like to hit through the line.

In such a scenario, bowlers who are clever enough to mix their lines and lengths will likely end up having a better day than others. However, should they continue to bowl as haplessly as they did in Guwahati, bowlers from both teams could be taken to the cleaners.

On that note, let's take a look at three such players who may have a successful outing in the final T20I between India and South Africa on Tuesday (October 4):

#3 Kagiso Rabada | South Africa

Kagiso Rabada didn't have a great outing in Guwahati and was highly expensive, conceding 57 runs in his four overs. The pacer seemed to focus more on bowling slower deliveries rather than backing his strength, which is hitting the deck with pace.

Nevertheless, Rabada is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment and will look to bounce back in this match. Most batters will be troubled by his extra pace and he will look to strike early for the Proteas.

Rabada is an intelligent operator and South Africa will hope he makes a strong comeback following a disappointing outing in the second T20I.

#2 Arshdeep Singh | India

Another bowler who had a horrible day with the ball in Guwahati, Arshdeep Singh conceded 62 runs in his four-over spell.

However, he picked up two wickets in his first over and has scalped five wickets in two games with the new ball against South Africa. This will come as welcome news for him as striking in the first few overs was not considered to be one of his strengths.

The Indian team management will also likely be more confident about trusting Arshdeep with the new ball. They will need the left-armer to do some damage upfront at the 2022 T20 World Cup with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament.

Arshdeep also has enough variations up his sleeve to keep the batters in check and uses the crease really well. Known to be a quick learner, he could turn up with a stellar performance in Indore after working on his mistakes from the second match.

#1 Axar Patel | India

Axar Patel displayed his ability to be economical in high-scoring games during the recent series against Australia. Although he hasn't quite hit the ground running against South Africa so far, the southpaw can never be written off because of his ability to bowl wicket-to-wicket.

The left-arm spinner has played 10 games at the Holkar Stadium, picking up wickets at an economy rate of just 6.83. While he hasn't struck consistent blows, Axar has stemmed the run-flow at a ground where high-scoring games are often the norm.

His ability to bowl in the powerplay will also be tested and he will back himself to come out on top after going for 53 runs in his four overs last time around.

