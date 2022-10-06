IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could score the most runs in 1st ODI

Team India have picked a second-string side for their ODI series against South Africa, which is set to begin on Thursday (October 6) in Lucknow.

The Men in Blue will field a much-changed squad in the absence of their first-choice players, who have made their way to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Despite the major changes, the hosts' ODI squad still consists of a number of prolific run-getters, including Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. These players will be keen to make the most of the opportunities that come their way.

South Africa, meanwhile, have named a full-strength side and have some world-class batters of their own as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in the first ODI in Lucknow:

#3 Janneman Malan | South Africa

Among the many high-profile names in South Africa's line-up, there has been a lot of buzz about opener Janneman Malan. Filling the great Hashim Amla's shoes was never an easy job, but Malan has stepped up and become one of the most consistent ODI openers since his debut.

In 20 games, Malan has staggeringly scored 896 runs at a fantastic average of 52.70 with three hundreds and four half-centuries to his name. He will look to lay a solid platform at the top of the order alongside Quinton de Kock for the Proteas and will be keen to score big against India.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan | India

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shikhar Dhawan said "My goal is 2023 ODI World Cup, to be fit and do best for India". Shikhar Dhawan said "My goal is 2023 ODI World Cup, to be fit and do best for India".

It is never easy to be consistent when you don't play regular cricket. Shikhar Dhawan continues to be picked for just one format by Team India, but that hasn't stopped him from being a prolific run-scorer in ODIs.

In 13 ODIs this year, Dhawan has scored 542 runs at a fine average of 49.27 with five half-centuries to his name. Although he would like to improve his strike rate, it looks like he will continue to be backed as one of his country's major batters for next year's World Cup.

Dhawan has also been named the captain of the Indian team for the ODI series against South Africa. He will look to lead from the front with a good display in the first match.

#1 Shubman Gill | India

One of the Men in Blue's breakout stars in ODI cricket of late has been Shubman Gill. The youngster has displayed incredible consistency over the course of his short career in the format. Some fans believe he has a real chance of playing in next year's ODI World Cup ahead of Dhawan.

In six games in 2022, Gill has scored 450 runs at a mind-boggling average of 112.50 with three fifties and a century. If he continues his fine form in the same way, it could well be a two-horse race between him and Dhawan for the opening spot in ODIs alongside Rohit Sharma.

