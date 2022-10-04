IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could score the most runs in 3rd T20I

Team India will be delighted to have wrapped up the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-0 with a game still to play.

The second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2) was an absolute run-fest with over 450 runs being scored. There are high-quality batters on both sides, who made the most of difficult bowling conditions.

We could see a repeat of that at Indore as the Holkar Stadium has witnessed a number of T20s where the bowlers have looked absolutely helpless. True bounce and short boundaries have often made the venue a batting paradise.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who can set the stage alight in the final T20I on Tuesday (October 4):

#3 David Miller | South Africa

When in his groove, David Miller is one of the cleanest strikers on the ball in world cricket. The southpaw was simply incredible in the last game as his unbeaten 46-ball 106 helped the Proteas get to 221/3 in their pursuit of a 238-run target.

After a sensational 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Gujarat Titans, Miller has taken his good run of form into international cricket. The hosts looked clueless when he was in total control of his shots, be it in Delhi earlier this year or in Guwahati a couple of days ago.

The Proteas will hope for a big innings from Miller in the third T20I to avoid a series whitewash.

#2 Rohit Sharma | India

Rohit Sharma played a scratchy knock of 43 from 37 balls in the last game, but he has been in great form of late. Moreover, the Holkar Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for him. He scored the joint-fastest T20I hundred off just 35 balls against Sri Lanka at the venue.

He averages a ridiculous 142.00 on this ground at a mind-boggling strike rate of 244.82. With the series already in the bag, Sharma could cut loose and play fearlessly in the powerplay.

If he gets going, South Africa could struggle to stop him on this ground.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav | India

Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been one of the best batters in the world in the T20I format for a while now. He continues to mesmerize the cricketing fraternity with his audacious shots and the consistency with which he scores his runs.

Yadav has already hit two half-centuries in this series and looks set to make it three in a row. "SKY" will definitely enjoy the true nature of the wicket at the Holkar Stadium and the shorter boundaries will help his 360-degree game.

These are ominous signs for the Proteas, who will need to get rid of him early if they want to win the game.

