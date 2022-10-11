IND vs SA 2022, 3rd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

With the three-match ODI series level at 1-1, Team India and South Africa will have everything to play for when they meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. After the Proteas registered a nine-run win in the opening match in Lucknow, the Men in Blue fought back hard to clinch the Ranchi ODI by seven wickets.

There were plenty of positives for the hosts from their triumph in the second match. Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the ball as his three-wicket haul ensured that South Africa were held to under 280 despite impressive half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. The spinners also impressed, picking up a wicket each.

In the chase, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer came up with terrific performances to pave the way for India’s series-leveling win. Sanju Samson also continued his good run with another fluent knock. Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan's form, though, is a concern. He looked totally out of sorts in both matches and will be under the scanner in Delhi.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Men in Blue skipper Dhawan said:

“I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that."

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI. South Africa are being led by David Miller since stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj has fallen sick. Miller informed that Tabraiz Shamsi and Temba Bavuma are still unwell.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, , Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

