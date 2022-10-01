IND vs SA 2022: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20I records

After a big win in Thiruvananthapuram, India will host South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Men in Blue will start as the favorites on Sunday (October 2) as they have won their last three T20Is against the Proteas.

Interestingly though, India have never won a T20I at this venue despite playing competing in two matches. While one of them was abandoned due to rain, Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the other fixture.

Before the second T20I of the India vs South Africa series begins, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this stadium.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 2.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 1.

Highest individual score: 62* - Moises Henriques (AUS) vs. India, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Jason Behrendorff (AUS) vs. India, 2017.

Highest team score: 122/2 - Australia vs. India, 2017.

Lowest team score: 118 - India vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest successful run chase: 122/2 - Australia vs. India, 2017.

Average 1st innings score: 118.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium last T20I match

In the only completed T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, India lost to Australia by eight wickets. After being invited to bat first, the home team could only score 118 runs in their 20 overs. None of the Indian batters touched the 30-run mark.

Chasing 119 for a win, Australia won the game in the 16th over itself thanks to a fifty from all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Fast bowlers had a great night in Guwahati in that match as they picked up nine out of the 12 wickets that fell across both innings. The batters from the two teams hit a total of only seven sixes in the low-scoring encounter.

