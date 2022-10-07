IND vs SA 2022: Dale Steyn compares Sanju Samson to Yuvraj Singh for his six-hitting ability

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn has been highly impressed with Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. The former speedster compared Samson to legendary Indian batter Yuvraj Singh for his ability to hit sixes.

Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls in the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

During his excellent knock, he smashed nine fours and three sixes but couldn’t secure a win for the hosts as they fell short by nine runs. He also shared a couple of vital partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur after India struggled at 51/4 in the 18th over.

Chasing 250 in 40 overs, Sanju Samson’s innings kept the Men in Blue in the hunt until the last over of the game. With 30 runs needed off the last six deliveries, he smashed 14 runs off the first three balls.

Here is what Steyn said about Samson on Star Sports:

“Sanju is a kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi, to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+.”

Samson is coming off the back of a decent Unofficial One-day series against New Zealand A. He guided India A to a 3-0 win and emerged as the top run-scorer with 120 runs, including a fifty.

“Ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundaries at will” – Steyn on Sanju Samson

Steyn feels that Sanju Samson is an extremely dangerous batter in the last two overs because he can hit boundaries at will. He said:

“You never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last two overs of the game, is incredible.”

Samson will next be seen in action during the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). The Men in Blue will look to bounce back strongly in a must-win game.

In the ODI World Cup Super League standings, the Proteas are in 11th position, while India mark their presence in sixth position. The top eight teams, including the hosts India will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, while the other five teams will have to battle it out in the Qualifiers.

