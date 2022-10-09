IND vs SA 2022: David Miller wears black armband in 2nd ODI to pay tribute to his young fan who passed away recently

South African batter David Miller was seen wearing a black armband during the second ODI against India on Sunday, October 9, to pay tribute to his young fan Ane, who reportedly passed away due to cancer recently.

The left-handed batter shared an emotional video on his Instagram account on Saturday, October 8, as Ane lost her battle with cancer. A heartbroken Miller also dedicated a special message to the young girl on his Instagram story.

Miller captioned the post:

"RIP you little rockstar💗 Love you always!💗"

The South African cricketer was known to be very close to his fan. He received praise from all quarters for playing the second ODI against India despite the personal loss.

South Africa post a total of 278-7 in second ODI

The Proteas were without their regular captain Temba Bavuma for the fixture. Stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The visitors managed to post a decent total of 278/7. Aiden Markram scored 79 runs off 89 balls, finishing as his side's highest run-scorer.

Reeza Hendricks, who replaced Bavuma, made the most of the opportunity, scoring a fine half-century. The right-handed batter managed 74 runs off 76 balls. Miller also played a crucial unbeaten 35-run knock.

For the Men in Blue, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets and conceding just 38 runs from his full quota of 10 overs. Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur bagged one wicket each.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Terrific spell from Mohammad Siraj. His bowling figure (10-1-38-3). And he bowled 4 overs in 41 to 50th overs. Outstanding spell, Siraj. Terrific spell from Mohammad Siraj. His bowling figure (10-1-38-3). And he bowled 4 overs in 41 to 50th overs. Outstanding spell, Siraj. https://t.co/9FNjXMmKEf

The clash is of utmost importance for Team India as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. The hosts lost the opening encounter by nine runs and will be aiming to bounce back by chasing down South Africa's total in the second ODI.

Poll : 0 votes