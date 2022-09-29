IND vs SA 2022: “Deepak Chahar might have to make way” - Wasim Jaffer reckons pacer could miss out if Jasprit Bumrah returns

Wasim Jaffer has backed Arshdeep Singh to retain his place ahead of Deepak Chahar in Team India’s playing XI in case Jasprit Bumrah returns for the upcoming matches. The former India opener opined that Arshdeep has versatile skills with the ball, while Chahar is primarily a powerplay bowler.

Both Arshdeep and Chahar were part of Team India’s playing XI for the opening T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). Bumrah was ruled out of the game due to a niggle.

Arshdeep was Player of the Match for his figure of 3 for 32 (all his wickets came in one over), while Chahar also impressed with 2 for 24. Thanks to the pace bowling duo, India held the Proteas to 106 for 8 and won the game by eight wickets.

In a post-match discussion, Jaffer was asked whom Bumrah should replace in case he is fit for the upcoming T20Is. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“I don’t know. Probably Deepak Chahar might have to make way. If Arshdeep plays, he solves that death overs bowling (problem). If he bowls like that with the new ball, then you might as well play him. Deepak Chahar has hardly bowled at the death. He can only bowl in the powerplay or at most after that, up until the 13th or 14th over."

Pointing out that Harshal Patel hasn’t been having the best time at the death, Jaffer added:

“If Arshdeep bowls a couple of overs like that in the powerplay, we all know how good he is at the death. That solves a lot of problems and takes a lot of pressure off Harshal as well.”

The 44-year-old admitted that Arshdeep’s spell with the new ball on Wednesday would have made the Indian camp very happy. He elaborated:

“If Arshdeep gives you a couple of overs with the new ball, Harshal can then come in after the powerplay and bowl his usual overs. When Bumrah comes back, it gives a lot of balance to their attack.”

Arshdeep and Chahar’s excellent opening spell reduced South Africa to 9 for 5 in the third over. However, a hard-fought 41 from Keshav Maharaj lifted them to a somewhat respectable 106 for 8.

“I would keep Ashwin there” - Wasim Jaffer backs off-spinner to retain his place

Team India picked off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for the opening T20I. He did an exceptional job, giving away only eight runs in his four overs, even though he did not claim a wicket. Jaffer stated that he would retain Ashwin for the 2nd T20I as well. Giving his reasons, he explained:

“Considering South Africa have got three left-handers and even (Wayne) Parnell in the lower-order, it makes sense to play Ashwin. Horses for courses. He has done really well. He has bowled very economically even though he didn’t pick wickets. He was class. I would keep Ashwin there.”

In Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller, South Africa have three left-handers in their top five. Parnell batted at No. 7 in the opening T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

