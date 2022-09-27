IND vs SA 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs South Africa 1st T20I

The India vs South Africa T20I series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the second T20I series between these two nations in 2022.

Earlier this year, South Africa toured India for a five-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The Proteas won the first two games, while India registered victories in the third and fourth matches. The series decider was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the upcoming India vs South Africa series, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket before their clash in Thiruvananthapuram:

IND vs SA 2022: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India lead the head-to-head record against South Africa by 11-8. The two nations have battled in 20 T20Is so far, with their last meeting ending without a result due to rain.

Last 5 India vs South Africa T20I match results

The head-to-head record in the last five matches stands at 2-2. Here is the summary of their last five encounters:

IND (28/2) vs SA, No result, Jun 19, 2022. IND (169/6) beat SA (87/9) by 82 runs, Jun 17, 2022. IND (179/5) beat SA (131) by 48 runs, Jun 14, 2022. SA (149/6) beat IND (148/6) by four wickets, Jun 12, 2022. SA (212/3) beat IND (211/6) by seven wickets, Jun 10, 2022.

Last 5 T20I match results of India at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

India have played two T20Is at the Greenfield International Stadium, registering one win and one defeat. They lost their last game at this venue against West Indies.

WI (173/2) beat IND (170/7) by eight wickets, Dec 8, 2019. IND (67/5) beat NZ (61/6) by five runs, Nov 7, 2017.

The hosts enter their upcoming match against South Africa after a 2-1 T20I series win against Australia.

Last 5 T20I match results of South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

South Africa have never played a T20I at this stadium before. It will be interesting to see how they perform on Wednesday evening. The Proteas will enter this contest on the back of a four-match unbeaten run in T20Is.

