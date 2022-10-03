IND vs SA 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

The third game of the India vs South Africa T20I series will take place tomorrow evening (October 4) in Indore. India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. According to reports, the home team will rest vice-captain KL Rahul and star batter Virat Kohli for the final game against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, the South African players are yet to fire in unison. There have been some top-quality individual performances from the visitors but they have not won a single game in this series.

South Africa will look to end the series on a winning note tomorrow. Before the Indore T20I, here's a look at the head-to-head stats of the two nations in T20I cricket.

IND vs SA 2022: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India have extended their lead in the T20I head-to-head record against South Africa to 13-8. One of their 22 T20I meetings ended with no result while India have won 13 games against the Proteas.

Last 5 India vs South Africa T20I match results

India have not lost any of their last five matches against South Africa. The Men in Blue will be keen to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the India vs South Africa series tomorrow.

IND (237/3) beat SA (221/3) by 16 runs, Oct 2, 2022. IND (110/2) beat SA (106/8) by 4 runs, Sep 28, 2022. IND (28/2) vs SA, No result, Jun 19, 2022. IND (169/6) beat SA (87/9) by 82 runs, Jun 17, 2022. IND (179/5) beat SA (131) by 48 runs, Jun 14, 2022.

Last 5 T20I match results of India at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India are undefeated in T20Is at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. They have played two T20Is against Sri Lanka on this ground, registering convincing wins.

IND (144/3) beat SL (142/9) by 7 wickets, Jan 7, 2020. IND (260/5) beat SL (172) by 88 runs, Dec 22, 2017.

Last 5 T20I match results of South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

South Africa are yet to play a T20I in Indore. It will be interesting to see how the Proteas perform at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

